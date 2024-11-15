A word from our sponsors: Hospice Alliance to offer “Holiday Memories” event to children and teenagers who have experienced loss on Dec. 12

Note: The following is a paid announcement from Hospice Alliance — DH

Hospice Alliance offers “Holiday Memories” an event offered to children and teenagers (ages 18 and under) who have experienced loss. In addition to activities and refreshments, guests will create a holiday ornament to take home in memory of their loved one.

The event for child or teen (ages 18 and under) from the community who has experienced loss, and their adult chaperones will take place Thursday, Dec. 12 from 5:30 – 6:30 pm ay Hospice Alliance, 10220 Prairie Ridge Blvd, Pleasant Prairie.

Hospice Alliance understands the challenges that children and teens face when experiencing loss. This event provides the opportunity to normalize their feelings in a safe and fun environment by celebrating the lives of their

loved ones.

Please RSVP by Tuesday, Dec. 10 to Bereavement at 262-652-4482 x 1211 or bereavement@hospicealliance.org.

Hospice Alliance, the #1 provider of hospice care in Southeastern Wisconsin, is committed to offering compassionate physical, emotional, and spiritual care and educating our patients, those who support them, and the communities we serve. Personalized care for patients and families who are facing life-limiting illnesses is available in the patient’s or loved one’s private homes, assisted living and skilled nursing facilities, and in the Hospice Alliance House located in Kenosha. Hospice Alliance is your compassionate, community non-profit hospice, incorporated in 1981. For more information, call 262-652-4400 or visit www.hospicealliance.org.