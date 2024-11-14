2024 KAFASI Bowls ‘n’ Bakers fundraiser coverage (PHOTOS)

The 2024 KAFASI Bowls ‘n’ Bakers fundraiser took place at the Parkway Chateau Wednesday afternoon.

This annual fundraiser has Western Kenosha County restaurants competing to see which soup is favored by those in attendance.

An array of baked goods were also available for purchase. There also were raffles, including one for tickets to a Packers-Bears game.

The fundraiser helps support senior and family services that KAFASI provides in Kenosha County such as Meals on Wheels, Volunteer Transportation, Daybreak and Family Support.

Ronald Tatum, KAFASI executive director, said turnout was good for the event, prompting the opening of all rooms at the venue to accommodate the crowd.

Participating restaurants were: Bassett Creek Saloon and Eatery, Waterfront Warehouse, Copper Bottom, Blue Goose, The Parkway Chateau, The Red Oak, Sandlots of Salem, Wilmot Stage Stop and Luisa’s.

Here are some more photos from the event:

At the Wilmot Stage Stop table, people were asked to share stories at the restaurant in honor of recently deceased owner Chad Cantwell.