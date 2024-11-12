Kenosha Area Family and Aging Service 2023 Bowls and Bakers soup competition/fundraiser is Nov. 13

Kenosha Area Family and Aging Services will host its annual Bowls and Bakers soup competition/fundraiser on Wednesday, Nov. 13 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Ten area restaurants will compete to see who has the best tasting soup West of I-94. Participating restaurants are: Bassett Creek Saloon and Eatery, Waterfront Warehouse, Copper Bottom, Blue Goose, The Parkway Chateau, The Red Oak, Sandlots of Salem, Wilmot Stage Stop and Luisa’s.

The event will be held at The Parkway Chateau 12304 75th St, Kenosha.

Also at the event, there will be a bake sale, raffle baskets and the chance to win two tickets to the Packers/Bears game at Lambeau Field. Tickets cost $20 for people 60 or older, $25 for anyone under 60 and can be purchased online here and will be available at the door.