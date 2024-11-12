Agenda: Paddock Lake Village Board committee of the whole meeting Nov. 13, 2024

The Paddock Lake Village Board is scheduled to hold a committee of the whole meeting Wednesday, starting at 6:30 p.m. at Village Hall (municipal building).
Agenda items include:
- Consulting Engineers work order to perform Land Survey and Bathymetric Survey
- Consulting Engineers work order to prepare bid packet to solicit paving bids for final layer of pavement on Whitetail Ridge Phase I roads
- Asphalt Contractors Inc. pay request No.2 for the 2024 Road Improvement Project
- Discussion: Genesis Excavators pay request No.2 for the 2024 Water Main Replacement Project
- Asphalt Contractors Inc. pay request No. 2 for the Village Hall Parking Lot Rehabilitation Project
- Establishing a Citizen Recreation Advising Committee