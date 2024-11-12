Agenda: Paddock Lake Village Board committee of the whole meeting Nov. 13, 2024

Nov 12th, 2024
by Darren Hillock.

The Paddock Lake Village Board is scheduled to hold a committee of the whole meeting Wednesday, starting at 6:30 p.m. at Village Hall (municipal building).

Agenda items include:

  • Consulting Engineers work order to perform Land Survey and Bathymetric Survey
  • Consulting Engineers work order to prepare bid packet to solicit paving bids for final layer of pavement on Whitetail Ridge Phase I roads
  • Asphalt Contractors Inc. pay request No.2 for the 2024 Road Improvement Project
  • Discussion: Genesis Excavators pay request No.2 for the 2024 Water Main Replacement Project
  • Asphalt Contractors Inc. pay request No. 2 for the Village Hall Parking Lot Rehabilitation Project
  • Establishing a Citizen Recreation Advising Committee

The full agenda is available here.

