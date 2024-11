William Smith, 92, Racine veteran and family man, dies Devoted veteran and Racine native William (Bill) Donald Smith was born in Racine and graduated from Racine Lutheran High School in 1951. After graduation, he served in the U.S. Air Force, where he upheld a commitment to his country until his honorable discharge in 1956. Cherished family life In 1954, Bill married his beloved wife, […] Racine County Eye Staff

Anthony Rush, beloved father and tech expert, dies at 58 Life of joy and devotion Anthony Ray Rush, affectionately known as “RUSH,” was a man whose lively spirit and enduring charm left an indelible mark on all who knew him. His passion for skating, dancing, and friendly pool table challenges brought energy and joy to countless gatherings. Family and faith at the center His deep […] Racine County Eye Staff

Food pantry for veterans asking for help because donations are down and the need is increasing RACINE, WI — The food pantry at Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin (VOW) is busier than ever, and donations have been slow. The organization is asking the public for donations to meet the demand. “We’ve actually had to start purchasing food,” said Sonja Flinn, Director of Program Services at VOW, 1624 Yout Street in Racine. Donations down, […] Julie Rossman

Union Grove man faces 80 years in prison for the alleged sexual assault of an 18-year-old who was too intoxicated to give consent UNION GROVE, WI —A 41-year-old Union Grove man faces two felony second-degree sexual assaultcharges that could land him in prison for 80 years. Jason Richter also faces a fine of $100,000 on each of the charges, which include an enhancer because the victim was intoxicated at the time of each alleged sexual assault. Richter remains […] Mike Daniels