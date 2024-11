5 things to do in Racine this week: Nov. 11 – 17 RACINE COUNTY — This week in Racine, there’s a variety of events for all ages to enjoy. Veterans can celebrate Veterans Day with complimentary treats and free haircuts, kids can explore nature and make crafts, and the community can learn about mental health resources for youth. Plus, Downtown Racine is hosting a special day out […] Liliana Fannin

Affordable and accessible travel tips for retirees: Top destinations in the U.S. and abroad RACINE, WI — Retirees want to travel. And many want to find the most affordable, accessible destinations to visit. Well, we’ve got some essential travel tips to help. Thankfully, there are many ways to save money to ensure you get the most for your money, allowing local seniors to explore the world well into their […] Amie Schaenzer

Racine Zoo mourns beloved Masai giraffe Mac, welcomes new giraffe Shaq The Racine Zoo has announced the passing of Mac, a beloved Masai giraffe who delighted visitors for nearly 16 years. Known for his gentle nature and towering presence, Mac was a fan favorite in the Giraffe Encounters exhibit. As the zoo bids farewell to Mac, a new arrival, Shaq, has been introduced to accompany Jabari, […] Denise Lockwood

Racine to move forward with demolition of former YMCA building The Finance and Personnel Committee of Racine is scheduled to review a proposed contract for the demolition of the former YMCA building at 725 Lake Avenue during its meeting on Monday, Nov. 11. This project marks a significant step by the city to address blight in the area and create opportunities for future development. Background […] Denise Lockwood