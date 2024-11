Racine Zoo mourns beloved Masai giraffe Mac, welcomes new giraffe Shaq The Racine Zoo has announced the passing of Mac, a beloved Masai giraffe who delighted visitors for nearly 16 years. Known for his gentle nature and towering presence, Mac was a fan favorite in the Giraffe Encounters exhibit. As the zoo bids farewell to Mac, a new arrival, Shaq, has been introduced to accompany Jabari, […] Denise Lockwood

Racine to move forward with demolition of former YMCA building The Finance and Personnel Committee of Racine is scheduled to review a proposed contract for the demolition of the former YMCA building at 725 Lake Avenue during its meeting on Monday, Nov. 11. This project marks a significant step by the city to address blight in the area and create opportunities for future development. Background […] Denise Lockwood

Racine finance and personnel committee meeting: Key projects and funding The Finance and Personnel Committee of the City of Racine will meet on Monday, Nov. 11, 2024, to discuss several key initiatives that will impact local development, housing, and youth employment, among other areas. Here’s a breakdown of the agenda and how these items could affect Racine residents. Here’s what’s on the docket. Douglas Avenue […] Denise Lockwood

LGBTQ discrimination disputes: A tale of two different cases at Raymond School RAYMOND, WI — Raymond School District and former middle school teacher Leea Glasheen are at the center of a dispute involving alleged discrimination and differing interpretations of resignation and employment law. Under Wisconsin state statutes, both Glasheen and the district had grounds to act as they did: Glasheen alleges discrimination and a hostile environment, and […] Heather Asiyanbi