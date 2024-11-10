A word from our sponsors: Nov. 10, 2024 open houses from Bear Realty’s Glenda and Butch Dupons

Racine to move forward with demolition of former YMCA building The Finance and Personnel Committee of Racine is scheduled to review a proposed contract for the demolition of the former YMCA building at 725 Lake Avenue during its meeting on Monday, Nov. 11. This project marks a significant step by the city to address blight in the area and create opportunities for future development. Background […] Denise Lockwood

Racine finance and personnel committee meeting: Key projects and funding The Finance and Personnel Committee of the City of Racine will meet on Monday, Nov. 11, 2024, to discuss several key initiatives that will impact local development, housing, and youth employment, among other areas. Here’s a breakdown of the agenda and how these items could affect Racine residents. Here’s what’s on the docket. Douglas Avenue […] Denise Lockwood

LGBTQ discrimination disputes: A tale of two different cases at Raymond School RAYMOND, WI — Raymond School District and former middle school teacher Leea Glasheen are at the center of a dispute involving alleged discrimination and differing interpretations of resignation and employment law. Under Wisconsin state statutes, both Glasheen and the district had grounds to act as they did: Glasheen alleges discrimination and a hostile environment, and […] Heather Asiyanbi

Kathleen Klass, longtime Racine resident, dies at 73 Kathleen Klass, a life of love With her family by her side, Kathleen “Kathy” R. Klass, age 73, died peacefully at her home on Monday, Nov. 4, 2024. Early life and education Born in Racine on June 1, 1951, Kathy was the daughter of the late Robert and Lucille (Andress) Mudge. She graduated from William […] Racine County Eye Staff