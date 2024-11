At about 5:59 p.m., Wheatland Vol Fire Department, Town of Randall Fire Department and Twin Lakes Rescue units and a sheriff’s deputy are responding to a report of a crash in the 34800 block of 47th Street in Wheatland.

Per dispatch: This is a vehicle vs. deer crash. An occupant of the car reporting possible injury.

UPDATE 6:04 p.m. — Wheatland command releases all units except medical units.