At about 5:36 p.m., Town of Randall Fire Department, Wheatland Vol Fire Department and Twin Lakes Rescue units are responding to a report of burning in the 12400 block of Richmond Road in Randall.

UPDATE 5:39 p.m. — Twin Lakes Rescue holding in quarters.

UPDATE 5:53 p.m. — Units on scene reports small smoldering leaf pile. All other units released from responding.