Units responding for burning in Paddock Lake

Nov 9th, 2024
by Darren Hillock.

At about 4:20 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units are responding to a report of burning in the 7700 block of 241st Avenue in Paddock Lake.

Per dispatch: Sheriff’s deputy already on the scene.

