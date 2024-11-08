Town of Randall Fire Department dedicates new helipad

Matt Gronke, Fire Chief, Abraham Fuentes,Flight paramedic, Mackenzie Szeszol, Flight nurse, Taylor Yancy, pilot, Bat Chief Bob Stoll, Scott Rinzel, Flight For Life Marketing development manager, Samantha Kerkman, County Executive, Jeff Wagner, Scott Swederski, Tom Thelen, Cody Shannon, Tim Gaffron, firefighter/Town Chairman /Earlene Frederick photo

Randall Fire Department formally dedicated their helipad by Randall Station#2 at 9575 336th Avenue. The helipad will be used as a landing zone for Flight For Life. Flight For Life is the helicopter that responds to take critically injured people to a Level 1 trauma center, usually Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa. Their helicopter and crew came from their base in Burlington for the dedication.

It’s construction was made possible by the generous donation of labor, material, and equipment by Ericksen Electric, Swederski Concrete, Thelen Materials, and members of the fire department. The helipad is 60 x 60. It is larger than the 50 x 50 helipad at the Kenosha County Center 19600 75th Street built 24 years ago. It is the only dedicated helipad in the western part of the county, west of Highway 45. Randall Fire will be responsible for its upkeep.

Having a designated spot makes it safer for fire and EMS personnel, especially in Winter. Captain David Modder, who is a pilot, coordinated the project. He worked with Flight For Life to make sure it fit their requirements and to get the necessary paperwork approved.

Randall Fire personnel and Flight For Life personnel