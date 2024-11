LGBTQ discrimination disputes: A tale of two different cases at Raymond School RAYMOND, WI — Raymond School District and former middle school teacher Leea Glasheen are at the center of a dispute involving alleged discrimination and differing interpretations of resignation and employment law. Under Wisconsin state statutes, both Glasheen and the district had grounds to act as they did: Glasheen alleges discrimination and a hostile environment, and […] Heather Asiyanbi

Kathleen Klass, longtime Racine resident, dies at 73 Kathleen Klass, a life of love With her family by her side, Kathleen “Kathy” R. Klass, age 73, died peacefully at her home on Monday, Nov. 4, 2024. Early life and education Born in Racine on June 1, 1951, Kathy was the daughter of the late Robert and Lucille (Andress) Mudge. She graduated from William […] Racine County Eye Staff

Richard Anderson, longtime Racine dentist, dies at 77 Richard L. “Dick” Anderson, DDS, 77, died on Friday, Nov. 1, 2024, at Lakeshore at Siena. He was born in Racine on Aug. 3, 1947, to the late Gilbert and Dorothy (nee: Driver) Anderson. Early life and education Dick was raised in Racine and developed a passion for helping others early on. His pursuit of […] Racine County Eye Staff

Veterans Day 2024 event features free kringle and haircuts at O&H Danish Bakery RACINE COUNTY, WI —This Veterans Day, several local businesses and organizations are coming together to honor our nation’s veterans with a day-long event held at O&H Bakery. On Monday, Nov. 11, during operating hours, veterans can head down to the bakery and receive a free kringle provided by Tabak Law, LLC and O&H Bakery. Along […] Liliana Fannin