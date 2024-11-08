A word from our sponsors: Polish your golf game year round at Westosha Sports Complex

DWD issues 2 probable cause determinations against Raymond School District for discrimination, retaliation, and FMLA violations RAYMOND, WI — The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD) has determined there is probable cause to believe that the Raymond School District engaged in both discrimination and retaliation against former Principal Jeff Peterson. A DWD investigator also found probable cause the district also violated the Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA). When Racine County […] Heather Asiyanbi

Racine Wastewater Utility wants to raise sewer rates by less than 1%, says the increase is necessary RACINE, WI — The Racine Wastewater Utility (RWWU) proposes raising sewer rates by less than 1% in the communities it serves according to its preliminary 2025 budget. If approved by the Racine Common Council, the budget would raise sewer rates marginally for Racine residents and businesses. Adjustments would also affect users in Elmwood Park, North […] Denise Lockwood

Walter Urban III, 84, remembered for love of family and outdoors A life rooted in Racine Walter J. “Wally” Urban III was born on June 7, 1940, in Racine to Walter J. and Lillian (Bronson) Urban II. He cherished his hometown roots and built a life of love and dedication. A devoted husband and father Wally married Marilyn A. Visek on May 4, 1963, and together […] Racine County Eye Staff

Michael Devine, 89, beloved father and veteran, dies A life rooted in Racine Born on August 23, 1935, in Racine, Michael T. Devine was the son of Michael and Ethel Mae (Jensen) Devine. He graduated from Park High School and served honorably in the U.S. Army. Devoted family man and husband On March 28, 1964, Michael married Patricia A. Sorensen, with whom he […] Racine County Eye Staff