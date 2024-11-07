Paddock Lake Area Lions Club conducting Winter Wear Drive Nov. 9

The Paddock Lake Lions Club will be doing a Winter Wear Drive in conjunction with the Craft Fair at Westosha Central High School on Saturday, Nov. 9, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m..

The club is collecting coats, hats, mittens, gloves, scarves, boots and any other winterwear that day. They will be for The Sharing Center in Trevor with any excessive collections going to a similar group in Kenosha.

Please drop off your clean usable items to the Lions at the entrance of the Craft Fair in the Lobby. Any questions, please call Donna Deuster 262-332-0023.