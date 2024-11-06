Sponsored post: Silver Lake-Salem Joint 1 School District conducting survey on capital referendum

Note: The following is a paid announcement from Silver Lake-Salem Joint 1 School District — DH
The Silver Lake-Salem Joint 1 School District will be asking residents for their feedback on a proposed $7 million capital referendum in a community survey going out November 7th, 2024.
Residents are encouraged to take the survey online to save on postage by going to www.SPFeedback.com and entering their unique code. Mailed paper surveys can be returned to the District office or mailed to School Perceptions, the independent education research firm that will compile the results. The deadline for completed surveys is November 25. Additional copies of the survey can also be obtained from the school office.
The survey comes after the District worked with Professional Services, Inc. to understand the current condition of all the district’s facilities. Identified projects fall into three categories: replacing aging infrastructure and updating the campus; improving safety and security; and renovating classrooms and support areas.
Under replacing aging infrastructure and updating the campus, the specific projects include: replacing failing parts of the heating and ventilation (HVAC) system; replacing leaking roof sections installed in 1998; updating lighting to improve energy efficiency; repairing cracking asphalt in the parking lot; and updating technology to improve
security and reliability.
Under improving safety and security, the specific projects include: renovating the main entrance and office to better monitor and control visitor access; building a fence next to the railroad to separate students from trains; installing new doors with better locking systems; and replacing outdated PA and telephone systems. Under renovating classrooms and support areas, the specific projects include: renovating outdated science labs to create more hands-on learning opportunities; replacing worn classroom furniture; and replacing playground equipment, most of which is 30 to 60 years old.
The referendum is projected to add approximately 55 cents to the District’s property tax mill rate.
Because the cost of these are large-scale facility projects, typically school districts cannot fund them through the District’s annual operating budget. Under state law, a referendum is an option Districts have to pay for such high-cost projects.
For more information about the survey, contact Superintendent Kim Taylor.