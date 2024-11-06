Sponsored post: 2024 Fall registration underway for Joyce’s Preschool

WI State Assembly election results: Vos cruises to easy victory in 33rd Assembly District, results still unknown in the 66th District All 99 Wisconsin State Assembly seats are up for election on Nov. 5, 2024, including four races of interest to Racine County. Only the region’s 33rd District and 66th District are up for grabs. Republicans hold 64 Assembly seats and Democrats hold 35 seats. The balance of power is not expected to shift after Tuesday’s […] Racine County Eye Staff

Raymond School $3 million operational referendum soundly rejected by voters RAYMOND, WI — Voters in Raymond rejected the Raymond School District’s request for a $3 million, non-recurring referendum that would have added $750,000 in annual revenue for four years. Voting results were as follows: Yes: 903No: 1414 The measure would have helped the district fund operations such as teacher salaries, gas and electric utilities, textbooks, […] Heather Asiyanbi

WI 1st congressional district election results: Steil fends off Barca and Todd Incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil faces two challengers for Wisconsin’s 1st Congressional District — Democrat Peter Barca and Green Party challenger Chester Todd. Steil has represented the 1st District since 2019. Steil retains seat for 1st congressional district RACINE COUNTY, WI — Incumbent Congressman Bryan Steil (R-Janesville) will continue representing the First Congressional District […] Racine County Eye Staff

WI U.S. Senate election results: Baldwin trails Hovde Incumbent Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin trailed Republican challenger Eric Hovde with 89% of the vote counted as of 1 a.m. Baldwin, first elected Wisconsin’s junior senator in 2012, won re-election in a landslide in 2018. She was a seven-term congresswoman and a three-term state assemblywoman before Wisconsin voters sent her to Washington, D.C. Hovde, […] Racine County Eye Staff