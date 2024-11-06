Sponsored post: 2024 Fall registration underway for Joyce’s Preschool

All 99 Wisconsin State Assembly seats are up for election on Nov. 5, 2024, including four races of interest to Racine County. Only the region’s 33rd District and 66th District are up for grabs. Republicans hold 64 Assembly seats and Democrats hold 35 seats. The balance of power is not expected to shift after Tuesday’s […]
RAYMOND, WI — Voters in Raymond rejected the Raymond School District’s request for a $3 million, non-recurring referendum that would have added $750,000 in annual revenue for four years. Voting results were as follows: Yes: 903No: 1414 The measure would have helped the district fund operations such as teacher salaries, gas and electric utilities, textbooks, […]
Incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil faces two challengers for Wisconsin’s 1st Congressional District — Democrat Peter Barca and Green Party challenger Chester Todd. Steil has represented the 1st District since 2019. Steil retains seat for 1st congressional district RACINE COUNTY, WI — Incumbent Congressman Bryan Steil (R-Janesville) will continue representing the First Congressional District […]
Incumbent Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin trailed Republican challenger Eric Hovde with 89% of the vote counted as of 1 a.m. Baldwin, first elected Wisconsin’s junior senator in 2012, won re-election in a landslide in 2018. She was a seven-term congresswoman and a three-term state assemblywoman before Wisconsin voters sent her to Washington, D.C. Hovde, […]
Wisconsin voters on Tuesday were asked whether the state constitution should be amended to alter language regarding voting eligibility and the rare instances of noncitizen voting. The question passed overwhelmingly, with 71% saying “yes” to 29.5% saying “no,” according to unofficial results. The state constitution already limits voting rights exclusively to U.S. citizens aged 18 […]