Election Day photo gallery: Clerks report few issues thanks in part to high number of absentee voters RACINE, WI — Municipal clerks across Racine County reported few issues on Election Day thanks in large part to the large number of voters who took advantage of early voting. In four villages – Caledonia, Mount Pleasant, Raymond, and Sturtevant – nearly half of registered voters took advantage of absentee ballots. The result was less […] Heather Asiyanbi and Mark Hertzberg

Kimberly Wolfe, Racine native, 62, dies surrounded by family Kimberly M. Wolfe, a lifelong Wisconsin native and devoted family woman, died peacefully on October 30, 2024, at Aurora Zilber Family Hospice in Wauwatosa, surrounded by her loved ones. Known for her warm spirit and family love, Kim leaves behind cherished memories for those who knew her. Early life and family Born on November 19, […] Racine County Eye Staff

Milwaukee man facing 4th drunk driving charge after he was pulled over for speeding and failed field sobriety tests RACINE, WI — A 29-year-old Milwaukee man who told police he was speeding to get home Oct. 29now faces his fourth drunk driving charge. The felony charge filed against Noel Castillo carries a maximum possible prison term of six years and a $10,000 fine. Castillo also was charged with misdemeanor operating after revocation. Castillo remains […] Mike Daniels

Longtime beloved Racine teacher Jean Gandrud dies at 81 Jean Marie Gandrud, a beloved Racine teacher and devoted family woman, died peacefully at her home on November 4, 2024, at 81. Known for her gentle spirit and love of education, she leaves a legacy cherished by family, friends, and former students. Early life and dedication to teaching Born on October 24, 1943, in Minot, […] Racine County Eye Staff