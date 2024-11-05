Fall election 2024: Kenosha County district attorney results

Kenosha County voters were able to cost a ballot in a contested race for Kenosha County district arrotney in today’s election.

On the ballot were:

Carli McNeill, Democrat

Xavier Solis, Republican.

Incumbent Michael Gravely did not run for re-election.

At 8:57 p.m., results with 110 of 120 polls reporting incomplete results:

Solis 25977 (56.34%)

McNeill 20032 (43.45%)

At about 9:08 p.m. with 116 of 120 polls reporting what may be incomplete results:

Solis 31991 (51.9%)

McNeill 29535 (47.91%)

At 9:42 p.m. with 117 of 120 polls reporting what may be incomplete results:

Solis 35746 (50.9%)

McNeill 34357 (48.92%)

At 9:56 p.m., with 117 of 120 polls reporting additional incomplete results:

Solis 36475 (50.62%)

McNeill 35451 (49.2%)

At about 11:52 p.m., with 118 of 120 polls report what may be incomplete results:

Solis 43108 (50.8%)

McNeill 41610 (49.04%)