Fall election 2024: Kenosha County district attorney results

Kenosha County voters were able to cost a ballot in a contested race for Kenosha County district arrotney in today’s election.
On the ballot were:
- Carli McNeill, Democrat
- Xavier Solis, Republican.
Incumbent Michael Gravely did not run for re-election.
At 8:57 p.m., results with 110 of 120 polls reporting incomplete results:
- Solis 25977 (56.34%)
- McNeill 20032 (43.45%)
At about 9:08 p.m. with 116 of 120 polls reporting what may be incomplete results:
- Solis 31991 (51.9%)
- McNeill 29535 (47.91%)
At 9:42 p.m. with 117 of 120 polls reporting what may be incomplete results:
- Solis 35746 (50.9%)
- McNeill 34357 (48.92%)
At 9:56 p.m., with 117 of 120 polls reporting additional incomplete results:
- Solis 36475 (50.62%)
- McNeill 35451 (49.2%)
At about 11:52 p.m., with 118 of 120 polls report what may be incomplete results:
- Solis 43108 (50.8%)
- McNeill 41610 (49.04%)