Fall election 2024: It’s Election Day!

It’s Election Day for the fall partisan election.

Voters in Kenosha County who have not voted early or absentee can vote today from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at their local polling place.

Bristol wards 1, 2, 3 will vote at Village Hall. Wards 4, 5, 6, 7 will vote at First Christian Church, 13022 Wilmot Road.

Salem Lakes will be using all three polling places. Wards 1-6 will vote at Village Hall. Wards 7-10 will vote at the Wilmot Fire Station. Wards 11-13 will vote at the Silver Lake municipal building (old village hall).

All other Western Kenosha County town and village voters will vote at their town or village halls.

A complete list of county polling places is available here.

Contested races on the ballot include:

US president, with Vice President Kamala Harris, Democrat, and former President Donald Trump, Republican, on the ballot.

US Senate seat from Wisconsin, with incumbent Tammy Baldwin, Democrat, and Eric Hovde, Republican, on the ballot.

State Assembly Dist. 32 seat with Michael Dhindsa, Democrat, and incumbent Amanda Nedweski, Republican, on the ballot.

Kenosha County district attorney with Carli McNeill, Democrat, and Xavier Solis, Republican, on the ballot.

A statewide referendum asking” “”Eligibility to vote. Shall section 1 of article III of the constitution, which deals

with suffrage, be amended to provide that only a United States citizen age 18 or older who resides in an election district may vote in an election for national, state, or local office or at a statewide or local referendum?” Twin Lakes voters will have a referendum asking: “Under state law, the increase in the levy of the Village of Twin Lakes for the tax to be imposed for the next fiscal year, 2025, is limited to 0.951%, which results in a levy of $4,479,365. Shall the Village of Twin Lakes be allowed to exceed this limit and increase the levy for the next fiscal year, 2025, for the purpose of providing funding for four (4) emergency medical service positions, by a total of 10.046%, which results in a levy of $4,929,365, and on an ongoing basis, include the increase of $450,000 for each fiscal year going forward?” More information here.