Shelly Eschmann, 59, Beloved Wife and Mother, Dies of Cancer A life filled with love and resilience Rochelle “Shelly” Lynn Eschmann, 59, died peacefully surrounded by family and friends on Oct. 31, 2024, at Hospice House in Pleasant Prairie following a courageous battle with cancer. Born in Kenosha, WI, on May 29, 1965, she was the daughter of Thomas and Karen (née Goff) Kovach. Career […] Racine County Eye Staff

Jeri Fisher, Beloved Racine Baker and Family Matriarch, Dies at 71 A life filled with love and cherished traditions Jeri Fisher, 71, of Racine, died peacefully on Oct. 29, 2024, at her son’s home. Born on Dec. 29, 1952, to Curtis and Myrtle Hipke, Jeri was known for her unwavering love and devotion to her family. Beloved baker and nurturing spirit Jeri’s passion for baking brought […] Racine County Eye Staff

Racine Businesswoman and Baker Myrna Olesen Dies at 91 A life dedicated to family and community Myrna Olesen, age 91, of Racine, died peacefully at home on Oct. 31, 2024. Born in Chicago on Oct. 30, 1933, to Edward and Lydia (née Thoede) Nelson, Myrna grew up with strong family values that defined her life. Co-owner of O&H Danish Bakery Myrna, alongside her husband […] Racine County Eye Staff