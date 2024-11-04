Units responding for alarm in Twin Lakes

At about 7:25 p.m., Twin Lakes Fire Department units and a Twin Lakes Police officer are responding to the 1700 Sunset Drive in Twin Lakes for an alarm.
Per dispatch: This is being reported as a residential fire alarm.
Western Kenosha County's news source
At about 7:25 p.m., Twin Lakes Fire Department units and a Twin Lakes Police officer are responding to the 1700 Sunset Drive in Twin Lakes for an alarm.
Per dispatch: This is being reported as a residential fire alarm.
Posted in: Uncategorized.
Comments are closed.
© 2024 West of the I | Powered by WordPress