Rain to continue

The rainy weather that started Sunday is expected to continue for a couple more days, says the latest, local National Weather Service forecast.

Monday rain is most likely in the morning before 9 a.m. It may take a break for a bit, but should start up again around 10 p.m. and continue through about 8 a.m., Tuesday. Rain is likely again Tuesday afternoon.

There’s also a chance of a thunderstorm from 7 p.m. Monday through about 8 a.m., Wednesday.

High temperatures early in the week should be in the 60s and slip into the 50s later in the week. Tuesday’s low should be kind of high, at 62, but lows after that will slip into the 40s and high 30s after that.