Bristol Fire and Rescue recognizes those who saved a life

Aaron Robbins, center, embraces Justin Hammond. Bristol Fire and Rescue Chief John Niederer is at left.

Bristol Fire and Rescue recently recognized individuals who helped save a life this summer.

The recognition of the following individuals in the rescue of patient Aaron Robbins who was having a cardiac arrest on Aug. 17 took place at last week’s Bristol Village Board meeting:

From the fire department: BC AEMT Mike Keller, FFP Nicholas Keller, FFP STanley Kessel, FFP Eric Lucas, FFP Matt Panek, FF EMT Alyssa Wegzryn, FF EMT Sara Mendez.

From the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department: Deputy Lacy Ebler.

Joint Services Dispatch: Ryan Echtenaccher

Bystander: Justin Hammond

“This was a huge team effort and many links in the chain of survival fell into place on Aug. 17, which makes me very proud and happy to tell you Aaron Robbins has made a full recovery,” Bristol fire Chief John Niederer said. “

Here is video of all of Niederer’s comments:

Robbins attended the ceremony and expressed gratitude to all who had a role in saving his life. He embraced Hammond, the first person to perform CPR on him.

“I just want to say thank you to everyone,” Robbins said. “I really appreciate everything that everyone has done.”

Robbins also noted that he had heard that the ceremony was on National First Responders Day.

“How cool is that? Robbins said.

Each person listed above was recognized individually at the ceremony.