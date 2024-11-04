A word from our sponsors: Kenosha County District Attorney candidate Carli McNeill is career prosecutor with support of crime victims, law enforcement, and community leaders

5 things to do in Racine this week: Nov. 4 – 10 RACINE COUNTY — Looking for things to do in Racine? Dive into this lineup of engaging community events and seasonal celebrations. Explore thousands of books at the AAUW Book Sale, craft a personalized candle, or kick off the holiday season with the Holiday Parade and Tree Lighting ceremony. Racine has something for everyone, Nov. 4 […] Liliana Fannin

Helping Racine’s elderly caregivers: Local groups offer free support RACINE, WI — As more seniors take on the caregiver role for elderly relatives or friends, they face a balancing act that can strain both their health and resources. In Racine County, elderly caregivers find themselves navigating the complex needs of loved ones while also managing their own well-being. Fortunately, Racine offers a network of […] Amie Schaenzer

Top Picks of Racine County 2024: Holiday, shopping and automotive Top Picks of Racine County 2024: Holiday, shopping and automotive was first posted on November 1, 2024 at 4:14 pm.©2024 "Racine County Eye". Use of this feed is for personal non-commercial use only. If you are not reading this article in your feed reader, then the site is guilty of copyright infringement. Please contact me […] Denise Lockwood

Raymond School District will consider $600,000 loan to maintain financial stability RAYMOND, WI — The Raymond School District Board of Education will meet Monday, Nov. 4, to talk about borrowing $600,000 from the Wisconsin State Trust Fund. This money is on top of the $300,000 trust fund loan the district received in early July to help replace federal funds spent on immediate school needs such as […] Heather Asiyanbi