A word from our sponsors: Nov. 3, 2024 open houses from Bear Realty’s Glenda and Butch Dupons

Raymond School District will consider $600,000 loan to maintain financial stability RAYMOND, WI — The Raymond School District Board of Education will meet Monday, Nov. 4, to talk about borrowing $600,000 from the Wisconsin State Trust Fund. This money is on top of the $300,000 trust fund loan the district received in early July to help replace federal funds spent on immediate school needs such as […] Heather Asiyanbi

Racine’s favorite Halloween treats and candy RACINE, WI—Trick-or-treating has come and gone. To wrap up the Halloween season before jumping into Thanksgiving and Christmas, we asked the community what their favorite candies and snacks were, and the responses did not disappoint! Autumn Snack Mix! Jeremy Robert sent in a recipe for a fun fall snack. The recipe calls for: Preheat the […] Cheyanne Lencioni

Racine teenager with a gun allegedly threatened his girlfriend now faces up to 12 years in prison RACINE, WI — A Racine teenager – with a pending case from earlier this year – now faces five new criminal charges after he allegedly threatened his girlfriend with a gun. Jaxin Parnell remains in custody in the Racine County Jail on a $10,000 cash bond. Parnell is charged with two felony counts of bail […] Mike Daniels