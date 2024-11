St. Francis Xavier Parish in Brighton will host its Turkey Dinner & Bazaar Nov. 3.

Turkey dinner with all the fixings will be served carry-out or dine in from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets are $20 each.

The event also will include raffles, silent auction, bake sale and games.

St. Francis Xavier Parish is located at 1704 240th Ave., on Highway X, one mile south of Highway 142 in Brighton.