Riverport Chorus invites local guest singers for holiday caroling season

Riverport Chorus has issued an open invitation for local ladies who love to sing. Guests are welcome to join the chorus for November and early December to learn and perform Christmas carols and other holiday music favorites together during the upcoming holiday season.

“We encourage you to let your inner elf shine,” said Julie Quesenberry, chorus president. “This is a great way to get into the holiday spirit and explore the joy of four-part acapella harmony with Riverport Chorus.”

A series of guest nights will take place on Mondays (7:00 to 8:30 pm), running from November 4 through December 9, in the Choir Room at Wilmot Union High School, 11112 308th Ave., Wilmot. (Music and learning tracks will be provided for a $15 refundable deposit.) There is no cost for participation and no long-term commitment.

Guests attending these special rehearsals will be able to sing with the chorus for a festive seasonal performance on Saturday, Dec. 14 (at 6 pm), at Christ Lutheran Church in Paddock Lake. Admission is free for this event, which is open to the public.

Riverport Chorus, celebrating 60 years in 2024, is a chapter of Sweet Adelines International. The group rehearses Monday evenings at 7 pm at Wilmot Union High School. Singing women are welcome to visit any rehearsal.