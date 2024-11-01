Paddock Lake municipal judge to retire as of Jan. 1, 2025

Paddock Lake Municipal Judge Robert Brenner will retire from his position as of Jan. 1, 2025, the village announced Thursday.

The village is working with Circuit Court to have a temporary assignment of the municipal court docket, said village administrator Tim Popanda. The Village Board along with village attorney Jeff Davison will discuss having a special election coinciding with the 2025 spring election to elect an individual to complete the term of Brenner, which expires in spring of 2027.

A statement from the village did not specify a reason for the early exit.

Here is the statement issued by the village:

After 44 years of dedicated service to the Village of Paddock Lake, and a career spanning 36 years as the Village municipal judge, Robert Brenner announces his retirement from the Village as the municipal judge effective January 1, 2025. Mr. Brenner’s’ leadership and dedicated commitment to the municipal court will be greatly missed. In 1980, Mr. Brenner began his public service with the Village as a sworn police officer with the then Village of Paddock Lake Police Department, before being elected as the Village judge in 1988. Mr. Brenner’s 44 years of combined dedicated service to the Village of Paddock Lake is appreciated by all who had the privilege of working with him. The Village of Paddock Lake Board of Trustees and staff wish Bob and his lovely wife, Barb, the best of luck in retirement.