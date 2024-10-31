Units responding for investigation in Wheatland

Oct 31st, 2024
by Darren Hillock.

At about 3:53 p.m., Wheatland Vol Fire Department, Town of Randall Fire Department and Twin Lakes Rescue units are responding for an investigation in the 37100 block of 65th Court in Wheatland.

Per dispatch: Caller reporting smoke.

