Units responding for investigation in Wheatland

Car vs. house crash follows argument between husband and wife and leads to Racine man facing 2 felony charges RACINE, WI — An argument between a couple traveling back from Chicago on Oct. 27 led to a vehicle crash into a house – and three criminal charges filed against the passenger. Kennedy Barber is charged with felony counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and second-degree recklessly endangering safety, which carries a total possible prison […] Mike Daniels

Man charged with a felony after alleged high-speed chase that reached speeds of more than 127 mph RACINE, WI — A traffic stop for a vehicle traveling more than 30 mph higher than the posted speed limit Oct. 27 led to a high-speed chase that reached triple digits and a felony charge against a 21-year-old Rockford, Ill., man. Axel Castaneda is charged with a felony count of attempting to flee/elude an officer, […] Heather Asiyanbi

Op-Ed: Racine mayor’s broken promises with police union hurt city’s safety At the Oct. 15 city council meeting, we were reminded by representatives of the Racine Police Department that their contracts have yet to be signed. They mentioned that the officers are once again considering if they should stay to serve in a city where the city government does not only not respect them but refuses […] Henry Perez

Belle City Brassworks to kick off 36th season with jazz concert on Nov. 3 RACINE COUNTY — Racine-based brass band Belle City Brassworks returns for its 36th season with a jazz concert on Nov. 3 at 3 p.m., titled A Fall Journey Through Jazz. The concert will be held at the Bedford Concert Hall at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside’s Rita Tallent Picken Regional Center for Arts & Humanities. “The […] Liliana Fannin