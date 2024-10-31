Trick or treat weather: windy with dropping temps

Trick or treat weather shouldn’t be too scary, but it will be windy with dropping temperatures.

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for Kenosha County from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Thursday. Winds may reach 20 to 30 mph with gusts as high as 50 mph.

Rain is possible before noon. Temperatures will then start dropping from about 62 at noon to the upper 40s by the end of official trick or treat hours.

Here are the official trick or treat hours for municipalities that have designated hours today:

Bristol 4-7 p.m.

Paddock Lake 4-7 p.m.

Salem Lakes 4-8 p.m.

Twin Lakes 4-7 p.m.

Randall 4-7 p.m.