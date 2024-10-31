A word from our sponsors: Carli McNeill endorsed for district attorney by crime victims she has worked with, individual law enforcement officers, organizations that represent law enforcement and community leaders

Note: This is a paid announcement from McNeill for District Attorney, Loren Keating Treasurer — DH

Carli McNeill is backed in this election for Kenosha County District Attorney by crime victims she has worked with, individual law enforcement officers, organizations that represent law enforcement, and leaders in the Kenosha Community.

While Carli’s opponent says he stands with law enforcement, in this election, law enforcement stands with Carli.

Carli McNeill has the endorsements of the Kenosha Professional Police Association Board and the Kenosha County Deputy Sheriff’s Association. Her opponent is endorsed by no law enforcement groups. Carli is also endorsed by many individual law enforcement officers including Jon Hasselbrink who has said in support of Carli:

“I’ve been in law enforcement for over 20 years, with the last 13 as a Detective. I have worked with Carli McNeill on many cases. The biggest endorsement I can give is this – if one of my loved ones was ever a victim of a crime, I want Carli to prosecute the defendant.”

Vote for the candidate with widespread community support! Vote for the best person for the job! Vote McNeill for DA!

