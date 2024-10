Danyell Hollimon, Navy veteran and devoted CNA, dies at 52 Danyell Hollimon, a life of service and dedication Danyell Hollimon, 52, died on October 13, 2024, at Ascension All Saints Hospital in Racine. Born on August 13, 1972, in Racine, WI, Danyell was known for his dedication to his familyand patients and his love for sports and thecommunity. Navy service and a career in caregiving […] Racine County Eye Staff

Earl Lamberton, devoted family man and Navy veteran, dies at 78 Earl Lamberton, a life dedicated to family and service Earl W. Lamberton, 78, died on October 24, 2024, at Villa at Lincoln Park in Caledonia, WI. Born in Racine on December 31, 1945, Earl’s life was marked by service to his country, dedication to family, and a passion for cars. Proud Navy veteran and skilled […] Racine County Eye Staff

Janet Greco, devoted nurse and gardener, dies at 80 Janet Greco, a life of caring, faith, and resilience Janet L. Greco, 80, died peacefully on October 18, 2024, at Hospice House in Pleasant Prairie, WI, after a courageous battle with Myelodysplastic Syndrome. Janet was born on June 9, 1944, in Racine, WI, and her life reflected her commitment to family, faith, and the community. […] Racine County Eye Staff

Elizabeth Lovely, devoted family matriarch, dies at 91 Elizabeth Lovely, a life filled with warmth and family devotion Elizabeth Lovely, 91, passed away peacefully on October 7, 2024, surrounded by her family. Born on September 8, 1933, in Tennessee, to Virgil and Amanda Lindsay, Elizabeth built a life centered around family, love, and kindness. Devoted wife, mother, and grandmother Elizabeth married Homer Lovely […] Racine County Eye Staff