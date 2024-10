It’s going to be quite warm for the next couple of days, says the latest, local National Weather Service foreecast.

Tuesday might seem almost hot with a high of 82 degrees. Wednesday will be warm too, if just a bit less spectacular with a high of 79.

The warm wave is expected to be short lived. There will be a round of showers Wednesday overnight and temperatures will be in the more seasonal range of the 50s to the 60s through Monday.