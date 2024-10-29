Units responding for fire in Randall

Oct 29th, 2024
by Darren Hillock.

At about 6:16 p.m., Town of Randall Fire Department and Twin Lakes Rescue unuts and a sheriff’s deputy are responding to a report of a fire in the 40000 block of 110th Street in Randall.

Per dispatch: This is being reported as a vehicle fire.

