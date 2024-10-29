Friends of the Community Library book sale is Oct. 31-Nov. 2

The fall book sale at Community Library in Twin Lakes will be held Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Oct.. 31-Nov. 2.

Book donations and books culled by the library ensure that new favorite authors and their books are in good supply.

Thursday hours are from 3 to 7 pm. Friday sales are from 10 am to 3:30 pm and Saturday’s sale will be open from 10 am until 2 pm.

The bargain bag sale of $9 is in effect for everyone; members of Friends of the Library can take advantage of a $7 bag. Membership can be obtained at the sale for those who wish to join.

The Community Library is located at 110 S. Lake Ave, Twin Lakes.