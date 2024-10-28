Salem School District community survey on operational needs open until Nov. 4

From Salem School District:

The Salem School District School Board has launched a survey asking the community to evaluate the district’s operational needs, consider possible solutions, and contribute feedback.

The survey, which is anonymous, takes approximately eight minutes to complete and is available online. It will be open through November 4, 2024.

“We are proud of the exceptional educational experience we deliver to students each and every day. At the same time, we have financial and operational needs that have resulted from rising costs and inadequate state aid to public schools,” said Dr. Vicki King, Superintendent. “We’re asking for our community’s input as we look to address these needs and ensure our students continue to have access to outstanding programs and services.”

The Salem School District faces significant financial challenges due to a lack of funding provided through the state’s funding formula. Based on conservative assumptions, the district is projecting a deficit of $72,299 for the 2024-25 school year. While the district is able to manage the deficit for the upcoming school year, a more sustainable long-term solution is needed.

District leaders and the School Board will carefully review the survey results before determining next steps. This could include a possible referendum question placed on the ballot in April 2025.

To take the survey online, visit www.salemsurvey.org