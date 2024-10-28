A word from our sponsors: Kenosha County District Attorney candidate Carli McNeill is career prosecutor with support of crime victims, law enforcement, and community leaders

Note: The following is a paid announcement from McNeill for District Attorney, Loren Keating Treasurer — DH

In elections, voters need to cut through the noise and get to the truth. Carli McNeill is a career prosecutor who has the support of crime victims she has worked with, law enforcement, and community leaders. But her opponent, a defense attorney, claims he will be “tough on crime.”

Carli’s “tough on crime” opponent has never prosecuted a case ever.

Carli’s “tough on crime” opponent has represented sex offenders, murderers, a rioter and violent offenders who have endangered our community.

Every time Carli’s “tough on crime” opponent walks into a courtroom in Kenosha County as a defense attorney, he is working on behalf of individuals charged with crimes and seeking lesser consequences.

As a defense attorney, Carli’s “tough on crime” opponent has sought to undermine and call into question the credibility of victims and law enforcement.

Defense attorneys play an important and essential role in our criminal justice system, but that role is not to be tough on crime and not to fight for victims or stand with law enforcement. Those are all the things Carli has done as a career prosecutor.

KNOW WHO YOU’RE VOTING FOR!

Learn more at mcneill4da.com

Paid for by McNeill for District Attorney, Loren Keating Treasurer