Ata about 8:35 p.m., Wheatland Vol Fire Department and Twin Lakes Rescue units are responding for an investigation in the 31200 block of 70th Street in Wheatland.

Per dispatch: Smoke and odor reported.

UPDATE about 8:40 p.m. — Town of Randall Fire Department requested to respond as mutual aid.

UPDATE about 8:45 p.m. — Small fire located outdoors near reported address.