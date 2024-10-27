Units responding for fire in Bristol

At about 4:51 p.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue, Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue, Paris Fire and Rescue, Pleasant Prairie Fire and Rescue, Newport Fire Protection District and Antioch Fire Department units and sheriff’s deputies are responding for a fire in the 19500 block of 101st Street in Bristol.

Per dispatch: This being reported as a possible fire. Smoke seen, but no flames.

UPDATE 4:53 p.m. — Unit on scene reports sole occupant out of building.

UPDATE 5 p.m. — Bristol command reports to dispatch no active fire. Mutual aid units released to return to quarters.