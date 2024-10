The Randall Town Board is scheduled to hold a meeting and budget workshop on Monday at Town Hall in Bassett.

The budget workshop is first, starting at 6 p.m.

The regular board meeting is next, starting at 6 p.m. Agenda items include:

ATV/UTV Ordinance for Town roads. Discussion, consideration, and action if any.

SEWRPC Resolution on Hazard Emergency Procedures. Discussion, consideration, and action if any.

The full agenda is available here.