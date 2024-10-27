Agenda: Bristol Village Board meeting Aug. 28, 2024

The Bristol Village Board is scheduled to meet Monday, starting at 7 p.m. at Village Hall.
Agenda items include:
- Discuss and consider approval of Resolution 24-I 2, a Resolution for the approving of the Parcel Development Agreement for Lots 7, 8 and 9 of Bristol Business Park East Subdivision.
- Consider approval of payment for TID #3 Senior Housing Project.
- Discuss and consider the award of the construction of a 600,000-gallon water storage tank, Contract 1-2023.
- Discuss and consider for approval the Agreement for General Law Enforcement Services to be provided by the County of Kenosha, Wisconsin to the Village of Bristol.
- Discuss and consider for approval of the Absentee Ballot procedure.