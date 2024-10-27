Agenda: Bristol Village Board meeting Aug. 28, 2024

The Bristol Village Board is scheduled to meet Monday, starting at 7 p.m. at Village Hall.

Agenda items include:

Discuss and consider approval of Resolution 24-I 2, a Resolution for the approving of the Parcel Development Agreement for Lots 7, 8 and 9 of Bristol Business Park East Subdivision.

Consider approval of payment for TID #3 Senior Housing Project.

Discuss and consider the award of the construction of a 600,000-gallon water storage tank, Contract 1-2023.

Discuss and consider for approval the Agreement for General Law Enforcement Services to be provided by the County of Kenosha, Wisconsin to the Village of Bristol.

Discuss and consider for approval of the Absentee Ballot procedure.

The full agenda is available here.