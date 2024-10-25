Brighton adds in-person absentee voting day

The town of Brighton is adding an additional day for in-person absentee voting for the Nov. 5 election, Kenosha County Clerk Regi’s Waligora announced.

Brighton’s hours for this purpose are now Monday through Thursday, Oct. 28-31, and by appointment from 9 a.m. to noon Friday, Nov. 1. (Previously, voting was not scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 29.)

Municipalities across Kenosha County are now offering in-person absentee voting, with schedules that vary. A full list as published by the Kenosha County Clerk’s office is available here or below: