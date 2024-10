The Westosha Waste Cleanup will take place Sunday, Nov. 3.

The cleanup will pick up garbage and other waste in the area of Westosha Central High School and Christ Lutheran Church in Paddock Lake from noon to 4 p.m. that day.

Participants should meet at 24929 75th Street (Christ Lutheran Church).

All are welcome to participate and will be provided with gloves and bags.

Questions can be directed to CLC at 262-843-2631 or Riley Boehm 262-351-4311.