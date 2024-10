The Wilmot Union High School District board is scheduled to meet Wednesday starting at 6 p.m. in the school library.

Agenda items include:

2024-2025 Tax Levy Certification

2024-2025 Final Budget Adoption

Athletic Hall of Fame Proposal

Multicultural Club Proposal

Leo Club Proposal

Closed session for: Professional Staff Member Contract Amendment Request and Retired Substitute Nurse Compensation.

The full agenda is available here,