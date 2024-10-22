Trevor-Wilmot School District Family Fun Spooktacular is Oct. 25

Trevor-Wilmot School District will host a Family Fun Spooktacular event on Oct. 25 from 6 to 8 p.m. This event is open to the public and will allow children to play games, visit a haunted hallway, and participate in costume contests. In addition, there will be face painting, fortune-telling, and Halloween music.

Spooktacular will also have great raffle prizes and a 50/50 raffle. Concessions will be available for purchase. Entry is $5 per person or $20 for the entire family. Youth must be accompanied by an adult during the event.

Proceeds from the event will help the Trevor-Wilmot School 8th grade pay for their May trip to Washington, D.C.

Trevor-Wilmot School District is located at 26325 Wilmot Rd, Trevor, WI 53179