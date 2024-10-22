Salem School issues statement on staff member investigation

The following message was sent to Salem School staff and families Monday:

Dear Salem Staff and Families,

I am writing to update you on an ongoing situation involving a Salem staff member. Please know that this individual has been on a leave of absence since October 3, 2024.

The individual, a special education teacher, was found to be under the influence of an illicit substance while on school property. Local law enforcement and the School Resource Officer from Central High School are conducting an ongoing investigation, and the staff member in question was immediately placed on administrative leave.

Because this is a personnel matter, we cannot share further details at this time. However, please know that we take this situation very seriously. We are working closely with police officials as they proceed with their investigation.

We wanted our families to be aware of this situation and our response to it. If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact me. We will provide updates as we can.

Sincerely,

Dr. Vicki King

Superintendent