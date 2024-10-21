Agenda: Twin Lakes Village Board meeting Oct. 21, 2024

The Twin Lakes Village Board is scheduled to meet Monday, starting at 6:30 p.m at Village Hall.

Agenda items include:

Consideration of a motion to approve an Intergovernmental Agreement between Kenosha County and the Village of Twin Lakes for Stormwater maintenance and drainage facilities on East Lakeshore Drive.

Consideration of a motion to approve a quote from Gencomm for a radio in the amount of $9,341.48.

Consideration of a motion to approve a quote from Ultra Strobe Communications Inc for a squad build in the amount of $15,367.34.

2025 Budget Workshop #1.

Closed Session for: Deliberating or negotiating the purchasing of public properties, the investing of public funds, or conducting other specified public business, whenever competitive or bargaining reasons require a closed session regarding Police Department collective bargaining agreement expiring December 31, 2024; Public Works and Sewer collective bargaining agreement expiring December 31, 2024; and employment, compensation, promotion, or performance evaluation for the purposes of reviewing Public Works Foreman candidates.

The full agenda is available here.