Agenda: Salem Lakes Village Board meeting Oct. 21, 2024

Oct 21st, 2024
by Darren Hillock.

The Salem Lakes Village Board is scheduled to meet Monday at, starting at 6 p.m. at Village Hall in Salem.

The meeting will be livestreamed and available for viewing later here.

Agenda items include:

  • Resolution adopting the code enforcement procedure with Salem Lakes
  • Resolution adopting the Salem Lakes street light policy
  • The Sharing Center presentation regarding future development plans next to Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue Station 1
  • Final pay request for refurbishment of fire truck in the amount of $240,955.88 to Reliant Fire Apparatus

The full agenda is available here.

Share
Tweet
0 Shares

Posted in: Agendas, Salem Lakes.

Comments are closed.

  • Follow us on

  • Archives