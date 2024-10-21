Agenda: Salem Lakes Village Board meeting Oct. 21, 2024

The Salem Lakes Village Board is scheduled to meet Monday at, starting at 6 p.m. at Village Hall in Salem.
The meeting will be livestreamed and available for viewing later here.
Agenda items include:
- Resolution adopting the code enforcement procedure with Salem Lakes
- Resolution adopting the Salem Lakes street light policy
- The Sharing Center presentation regarding future development plans next to Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue Station 1
- Final pay request for refurbishment of fire truck in the amount of $240,955.88 to Reliant Fire Apparatus