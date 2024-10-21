Agenda: Brighton School District board meeting & annual meeting Oct. 22, 2024

The Brighton School District is scheduled to hold a board meeting and annual meeting and budget hearing Tuesday.

The board meeting is first, starting at 6 p.m. in the library. Agenda items include:

New Hires

Closed Session to discuss the employment status, compensation, and benefits for specific employees. The Board may possibly act on discussion items and reconvene into Open Session.

The full regular meeting agenda is available here.

The annual meeting and budget hearing is scheduled to start a 6:30 p.m. in the computer lab. Agenda items include:

Budget Presentation

School Board Salaries

Adoption of Tax Levy

The full annual meeting and budget hearing agenda is available here.